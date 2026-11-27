Akhilesh's criticism of Shastri on the Ram and Krishna issue, followed by his demand to stop Shastri from entering UP, has become a convergent point for politics and religious social movements for both the Samajwadi Party and the Shastri supporters.

In this background, Raghuraj, perhaps to fix an older score, invited Shastri for a Ram Katha in Kunda. Threats came pouring in for Shastri, but he arrived at Prayagraj in filmy-style and had the privilege of being personally chauffeured by Raja Bhaiya himself. The UP government seemed to cooperate with the three-day event, attended by thousands of devotees and supporters, alongside a class of spiritual and political people from across parties.

Thakur leaders like Brij Bhushan, Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh, and Sanjay Singh, who hold sway in UP; political Brahmin leaders like Manoj Kumar Pandey, Nishikant Dubey, and even Keshav Prasad Maurya; were present at the event, alongside figures like Baba Ramdev, singing praises for Raghuraj and the Ram Katha.

Holding Raghuraj’s hand, Brij Bhushan declared, “Raja Bhaiya's influence was there in the past and will continue to be in the future.” Shastri called for a “Raja Bhaiya to exist in every district of India to safeguard Hindu society.”

One of the key political highlights of the event was the appeal for the restoration of the Krishna Janma Bhoomi, using the same logic as Ayodhya.