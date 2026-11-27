The grand Ram Katha in Kunda, Pratapgarh, has shaken the delicate political balance in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from being a blow to Akhilesh Yadav, the katha seems to have cemented a new emergent power mover in the poll-bound state—Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a 'Raja Bhaiya'.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership seems tight-lipped about this new purported upper caste-led coalition, primarily against the introduction of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and the alleged "unfair" treatment of Hindu society.
Meanwhile, a new buzz is going around in the Chief Minister’s office—could this wave undermine the primacy of CM Yogi Adityanath?
With UP Assembly elections merely months away, how much real influence does this marriage of pop-spirituality and earthy politicians hold in the coming months? Can the political Hindu be galvanised?
Let’s look at a few background events.
UGC, Pop Hindutva
The first quagmire consists of the new UGC rules, which have evoked anger among a certain class of the electorate represented by strongmen like Raghuraj, Brij Bhushan Singh, and members of the Karni Sena. They are among the core voters of the BJP that feel jilted by this allegedly “divisive and unjust” policy of the central government.
For months, supporters have been campaigning against the new UGC rules across the hinterlands, gaining sympathy from the upper castes. But this coalition also has deep currents of resentment against the central government and the “Gujarat lobby.” Plagued with issues like the Ram Mandir donation theft and paper leaks, some BJP supporters feel they have been dealt a shorter hand by the party against their electoral anti-corruption expectations.
The second independent movement is that of the new-age kathavachaks (religious story tellers) and gurus, who are gaining a mass following on and even beyond social media. Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri, one of the most popular of them, boasts of connections with the Ambanis (and now Raja Bhaiya). These new-age babas are riding the new, digital wave of Hindu evangelical bhakti.
A New Favourite
Akhilesh's criticism of Shastri on the Ram and Krishna issue, followed by his demand to stop Shastri from entering UP, has become a convergent point for politics and religious social movements for both the Samajwadi Party and the Shastri supporters.
In this background, Raghuraj, perhaps to fix an older score, invited Shastri for a Ram Katha in Kunda. Threats came pouring in for Shastri, but he arrived at Prayagraj in filmy-style and had the privilege of being personally chauffeured by Raja Bhaiya himself. The UP government seemed to cooperate with the three-day event, attended by thousands of devotees and supporters, alongside a class of spiritual and political people from across parties.
Thakur leaders like Brij Bhushan, Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh, and Sanjay Singh, who hold sway in UP; political Brahmin leaders like Manoj Kumar Pandey, Nishikant Dubey, and even Keshav Prasad Maurya; were present at the event, alongside figures like Baba Ramdev, singing praises for Raghuraj and the Ram Katha.
Holding Raghuraj’s hand, Brij Bhushan declared, “Raja Bhaiya's influence was there in the past and will continue to be in the future.” Shastri called for a “Raja Bhaiya to exist in every district of India to safeguard Hindu society.”
One of the key political highlights of the event was the appeal for the restoration of the Krishna Janma Bhoomi, using the same logic as Ayodhya.
The event encapsulated the evolution taking place within the BJP’s core voters in UP, with some sections slipping out of the central BJP’s hold. A brand new UP-based avatar of the voter base is emerging, with demands that the Modi-Shah duo are shy of committing to. Regional leaders are converting this chaos into opportunity.
While Raghuraj is seen to have a good relationship with the UP CM, Brij Bhushan and the lot are often seen at odds with Adityanath. The recent 1.2 crore Hindu vote deletion claim in Uttar Pradesh is also seen as a direct plot against Adityanath, who could be BJP’s top contender for prime ministership after Narendra Modi.
Despite being projected a specially favoured caste, the Thakurs in UP are reorganising in a new front to make their weight felt. Numerically, they are about 10 percent in terms of the population, but have significant influence over 70 MLA constituencies in the state.
Adityanath remained absent at the Ram Katha, and was only seen publicly at his mother’s cremation.
Raja Bhaiya’s Umbrella?
It is notable that not even one Samajwadi Party worker or leader tried stopping Raja Bhaiya’s convoy or lodge any kind of successful protest against Shastri, despite supremo Akhilesh's repeated demands.
This was the litmus test for Akhilesh and his party in the region. UP voters, who are a gateway to Delhi, understand power shifts well.
So which way will the tide turn? One perspective is that Raja Bhaiya is doing this for himself, trying wrestle a spot as the CM or kingmaker in UP, and the displeasure of Akhilesh is an added benefit for him. Apparently, he has got the different political fiefs or subfactions with the Hindu right unto one stage, paving the way for a new power consolidation for this political party and his ambitions.
If his cards land in the right place, he could be wooed by the central leadership as a challenger to Adityanath. Or else play Adityanath’s general, placate dissent in UP, and then present a united front with him against the Modi-Shah duopoly.
With an Adityanath-Raja Bhaiya alliance, the BJP's central leadership could risk losing its control over UP, should the Modi-Shah duo stop playing ball. And this Ram Katha could be a showcasing of UP’s regional resistance against the duo. Memes are already circulating promoting Adityanath for PM and Raja Bhaiya for CM. Uday Pratap Singh, Raghuraj’s father, has added to the clamour.
But if successfully courted by the central BJP leadership, Raghuraj's Jan Satta Dal (Loktantrik) could field more candidates in the UP elections. That would split the upper caste votes, send Adityanath’s election campaign haywire, and clear the way for Amit Shah or his coterie to take the baton from Modi.
It must be kept in mind that Raghuraj, who considers Mulayam Singh a mentor, was helped by Akhilesh during his tussle with Mayawati, and then switched sides to the BJP for political exigencies. Adityanath could be given a similar treatment if the central government goads Raghuraj towards their camps.
Will the Hindu Voter be Galvanised?
Raghuraj’s Ram Katha has gained strength from the chaos of the UGC movement, and presents an open coalition. They are trying to create a niche from within the BJP's core voters, who are more sensitive to Hindu ambitions in the state.
From the shadows, he has emerged as a wild card for the upcoming elections. A new political evolution is taking place within the Hindu voter in UP, which has been protesting the anti-Hindu policies of the central government.
Which way the camel sits may prove to be critical for the results of the UP elections. But Raghuraj has definitely emerged as a new Maryada Purushottam in UP politics, supported by the new wave of ultra right voters and spiritual leaders alike.
(Indra Shekhar Singh is an independent agri-policy analyst, writer, and agri-talk show host. He was also the former director of Policy and Outreach, NSAI. Tweets at @indrassingh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)