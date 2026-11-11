'1.27 Cr Hindu Voters Deleted': Why Yogi Is Giving UP's SIR a Hindu-Muslim Spin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the first from the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to raise a grievance against the much-maligned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He's claimed that names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters have been deleted, for which his government has submitted a memorandum to the poll body.

In the same breath, Adityanath’s claim of a rise in Muslim voters in the state seemingly presented a package of his poll pitch for the polarisation of the Hindu vote base.