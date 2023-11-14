If Manners Maketh the Man, It’s What Set PRS 'Biki' Oberoi Apart From Others

On at least two occasions, it consisted of a flavourful lemon chicken soup, garlic toast by the side, lamb chops with potato mash and sautéed vegetables — clearly a favourite — over which he answered questions about his hotel chain and his plans.

At this point, his father, Mohan Singh (MS) Oberoi was very much in the chair and given to meetings in his office at The Oberoi Maidens in Old Delhi where, after the formal interview was over, a PR professional would whisk you off for lunch at the hotel’s coffee shop, quashing any protests that it was not required. Both Oberois clearly believed that the key to satisfaction began with the stomach.

In New Delhi’s hoteliering and social circles, chatter about the personal life of the Oberois was grist to the mill, among which was the question of Biki’s ability to manage the mantle that he would be bequeathed by ‘MS’. His elder brother Raj Tilak Singh ‘Tiki’ Oberoi had passed away earlier. MS was a stickler for organisation, having built up the chain from scratch. Would Biki qualify for the role he was destined for?