Poonch Ambush: Is Jammu Becoming a New Security Nightmare for the Military?

The attack resulted in the killing of five soldiers. Police sources on Thursday told The Quint that casualties are likely to go up because of the intensity of the ambush, and that the attack so severe that it was difficult to say if there would be any survivors.

At least two soldiers had their bodies mutilated, sources said.

The attack came just days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a "zero terror plan" for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the Lok Sabha, which is likely to be implemented by 2026.