Indian Army Truck Ambushed By Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch District

An Indian Army truck was ambushed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district by terrorists on Thursday.

An Indian Army truck was ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, 21 December.

The ambush is said to have taken place at Dera Ki Gali in Poonch's Surankote area.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Jammu and Kashmir   Indian Army 

Published: 
