Old Parliament House: Indian Democracy’s Tryst with Destiny

It was supposed to be simple.

Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker had been friends and colleagues for as long as either man could remember, but it seemed as though their new brief in India was going to be the straw that broke the back of that bond. They had been given the opportunity to design the Raj’s new imperial capital in New Delhi.

Part of that design would include ‘Government House’ (Rashtrapati Bhavan) and the ‘two principal blocks of the Government of India Secretariats and attached buildings (North and South Block).’ Neither of them could have predicted the impact of India’s constitutional reform on their friendship.

The passage of the Government of India Act (1919) provided for a bicameral legislature for India. This would mean the construction of a new building, which would incorporate three chambers: the Council of States, the Chamber of Princes, and the Assembly.