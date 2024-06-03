Odisha Exit Polls Confirm That BJP's Calibrated Attack on BJD Has Worked

With most of the exit polls predicting a massive mandate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on 4 June, the forecast, as far as Odisha is concerned, has been on expected lines.

Almost all the exit surveys have put the saffron party way ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) though the numbers may appear a tad exaggerated. Given the seriousness with which the BJP carried out its campaign for the first time in the state, it was expected that Narendra Modi's party would perform much better in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The campaign was focused and sharp and the party’s "friend in need", Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was made to toil hard in the excruciating summer heat to counter the onslaught he faced, including things personal, ranging from his reported poor health to being a "stooge" in the hands of his Man Friday VK Pandian, the bureaucrat-turned-politician.