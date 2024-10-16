Nijjar Killing: Are Two Crises Brewing for India?

Bluntly speaking, New Delhi can ill-afford to alienate the United States for a host of reasons of its own. To begin with, on its own, it lacks the necessary military wherewithal to cope with the ongoing threat that it faces from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), its long-term adversary. Consequently, defence and security cooperation with the United States is its only viable means for coping with that threat.

Furthermore, faced with Russia which is bogged down in Ukraine and increasingly dependent on the PRC both militarily and diplomatically, it cannot count on Moscow as a viable partner now or even in the future. Many within India’s official circles are loath to face up to that prospect; however, their denial of that looming reality could well be at their own peril.

There is little question that owing to a range of policy choices over the past couple of decades, both at home and abroad, New Delhi’s standing in global affairs is no longer inconsequential. Given this felicitous circumstance, it would amount to a proverbial self-inflicted wound if it were to ignore the concerns of its most important strategic partner at this critical moment.

