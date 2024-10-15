Nijjar Killing: Charting a Path Forward for Deteriorating India-Canada Relations

At the core of this crisis is the domestic political landscape in both countries. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is navigating the pressures of Canada’s large Sikh community, many of whom have strong opinions on the Khalistan movement, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer to a Hindutva nationalist base that views Khalistan separatism as a threat to India’s sovereignty.

To move forward, both leaders need to shift their political narratives away from catering to hardline constituencies and toward mutual respect and state sovereignty. Canada must address the concerns over its perceived leniency toward Khalistani separatist movements within its borders. While freedom of speech and assembly are core democratic values, Canada should ensure that these rights do not become a platform for violence or advocacy of terrorism.

India, on the other hand, needs to recognise that the expulsion of diplomats and combative rhetoric may fuel, rather than quell, separatist sentiments abroad. A more diplomatic approach that acknowledges Canada's legal processes while pressing for anti-terrorist cooperation (and potential joint operations with Canadian intelligence and special forces or legal routes against Canadians of Khalistan support ideology) would serve India's interests better.