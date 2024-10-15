'Pro-Modi Media Spread Fake News, Targeted Sikhs After Nijjar Killing': Canada

A report by the Global Affairs department of the Canadian government has accused "pro-Narendra Modi media" in India of "spreading disinformation" and "propaganda" regarding the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

The report, which has been prepared as part of the Rapid Response Mechanism of the Global Affairs department, has been released by the Canadian government's Foreign Interference Commission in September 2024.

The report says that this "propaganda" intensified hugely after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's statement in September 2023 alleging that Indian officials were involved in killing Nijjar.

The report, which even refers to pro-Modi media and influencers as 'Godi Media' says that the main targets of this alleged misinformation were PM Trudeau, Canada's High Commission to India and the Canadian Sikh community.

Here are some of the key allegations made in the report. We have divided it based on target of the alleged misinformation. The part in italics has been taken verbatim from the report.