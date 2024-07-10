New Parliament, Old Governance

India’s recent parliamentary elections were hailed as having saved its democracy. Many Indians were critical of Prime Minister Modi’s authoritarian style of governance. Since the BJP lost its outright majority, they believed he would be more restrained and accommodating of other parties.

However, soon after the new political configuration, parliamentary proceedings and government actions show that India continues to be an “Electoral Autocracy,” where elections are held, but governance is autocratic.

If Modi's critics expected a humbled man after the elections, there are no such signs. “Modi is still strong,” he declared in a two-hour speech in Parliament last week. “I want to assure all Indian people that Modi is not one to be scared and nor will be his government.”