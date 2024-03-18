'One of the Worst Autocratisers': Is V-Dem's Analysis of Indian Democracy Fair?

However, its judgments have not uniformly favoured the government in office. Most recently, in mid-February of this year, in a stunning decision, it struck down the government’s electoral bond scheme.

Not content with this directive, it has been relentless in insisting that the State Bank of India, the repository of these bonds, release the complete data to the Election Commission. These actions on the part of the country’s apex judicial body do not accord well with the depiction of a country that is now and has been for several years an “electoral autocracy”.

This is not the only example that can be adduced to question the harsh assessment of India’s political dispensation. As the national election approaches, it is worth bearing in mind that despite its extraordinary popularity in northern and parts of western India, the ruling party has not been able to make significant inroads into India’s south and parts of the east.

Opposition parties, despite the highly diminished stature of the Congress, which rules in only three states, nevertheless remain robust. The BJP may well wish to demolish these opposition strongholds in its relentless quest to dominate the country’s politics like a colossus, but it has not succeeded in that endeavour — as yet.