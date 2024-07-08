Protectors of Democracy, Not Ideological Wardens

Throughout the maiden speech of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, in the new Lok Sabha, Birla was distinctly uncomfortable but unable to control him in full flow. But later he expunged all Gandhi’s remarks about the BJP, Prime Minister Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) speaking for only a small and violent section of a larger (peace-loving) Hindu community.

Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure for the Lok Sabha allows the Speaker to expunge anything “defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified” from the record. Whether Birla was justified in using this rule so expansively as to expunge large portions of Gandhi’s speech is contentious.

Nevertheless, Birla did not think it proper to expunge Prime Minister Modi’s disrespectful remarks about the former chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Hamid Ansari). In replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he said, “When we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair's inclination was somewhat on the other side. But we did not waver from our resolve to serve the country with pride. … Neither Modi nor this government will be afraid of any such obstacles.”