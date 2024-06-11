Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 'Business as Usual' Message, Differential Treatment to Allies

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies displaying deference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the portfolios of ministers, unveiled 24 hours after the oath-taking ceremony, reveal an assertive stamp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the new government. The Council of Ministers headed by the prime minister reveals the BJP’s undiluted sense of political assertiveness after the 2024 Lok Sabha verdict.

The ruling party has taken extra care to send out a message of disdain to the popular commentary in the aftermath of the election it is now on a downhill journey from its peak in 2019.