Om Birla's Resolution to Condemn Emergency is a Shocking Display of Partisanship

Firstly, the Modi government is keen to show that it is business as usual even after losing a large number of seats in Parliament. Modi has not only appointed the same individuals as ministers but also given them the same portfolios. Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman get the same ministries as last time. The same principle applies in the case of appointing Om Birla as the Speaker.

After all, in the last Lok Sabha, he proved to be a faithful presiding officer of the BJP who was quick to expel 140 odd MPs from the house. He also quickly removed Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. It’s a different matter that he did not give enough chances to Moitra to defend herself.

PM Modi has publicly appreciated Birla’s efficiency in running the House, even if it meant smothering voices contrary to the government's stance. Congress MPs always claimed that the Speaker was quick to shut mikes or TV cameras if someone seemed to be hostile towards the PM or the government. Rahul Gandhi was a major sufferer.

Once, out of the 18 minutes of his speech, the camera showed the Speaker for 11 minutes. Such preposterous happenings were applauded in the name of running the House "efficiently". His pliability was visible in his inability to restore the many rights that the media enjoy in the parliament.

Journalists suffered a raw deal during and after the pandemic as they were not allowed in the House for a long time. Similar high-handedness was visible in many other cases.

Why did the Speaker raise the issue of emergency on 26 June when his endeavour should have been to rise above the divisions and run the House above factionalism and the growing rancour? He became a party to the attempt of the BJP to spin its tarred image during the recent election when it had been caught on the wrong foot and seen to be opposing the Indian Constitution.