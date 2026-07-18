Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Why Did Govt Crack Down Now? What Happens Next?

In an early morning crackdown, the Delhi Police removed activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site and admitted him to the hospital on Saturday. According to reports, the police have now sealed access to Jantar Mantar to prevent mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since the past three weeks demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leaks issue. He has also been demanding statehood for Ladakh.

The timing of this action is important. It happened just a day after Satish Golcha was abruptly replaced by Anurag Kumar as the police commissioner of Delhi and two days before the protesters' scheduled march to Parliament.

So what happens next?