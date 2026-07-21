Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Visual From CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

A video of police detaining and grabbing a Palestinian flag from a woman is being shared on the internet, claiming to show an incident from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on .
The video is captioned. "Today’s scenes from Jantar Mantar grabbed everyone’s attention as Delhi Police stepped in during the ongoing protest. Videos from the spot quickly went viral, with many social media users calling it one of the most intense and memorable moments of the day."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to X in 2023 that shared the same visuals.
The video, posted on , bears the watermark of 'Journo Mirror', an independent news platform.
Following this, we went through the official social media handles of Journo Mirror and found the original video.
The video, uploaded to YouTube on , shows a pro-Palestine protest in Delhi.
At around the 13:10 timestamp, the same visuals as in the original claim are shown.
We conducted a keyword search and found reports on the pro-Palestine protest in Delhi from October 2023.
Maktoob Media published an article on , reporting that pro-Palestinian protestors were detained outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.
According to the report, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other left groups organised a pro-Palestine protest outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.
According to a report by Millennium Post, published on , about 100 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar at a protest supporting the victims affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Conclusion: The video is from 2023 and shows a pro-Palestine protest in Delhi and is not related to the CJP rally on 20 July.
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