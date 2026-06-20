NEET Protest: The Cry of A Generation Asking to Be Heard

They demanded that institutions operated according to predictable rules; that failures would be investigated honestly; that corruption would be prosecuted; that reforms would be visible; and that public officials would speak candidly when systems broke down and accountability be set.

Instead, what many have experienced is the opposite: denials followed by admissions; assurances followed by fresh failures; a widening gap between official statements and lived experience. Whether one agrees that a particular resignation is warranted or that a particular examination should be cancelled is ultimately a matter of judgment. Reasonable people may disagree on these questions. But there is something that should not be controversial: the right of citizens to demand accountability when confidence in public institutions has been demonstrably shaken.

While the authorities have turned a deaf ear, aggrieved students and families turn towards us, fellow citizens, begging to be heard. They are not asking for certainty. No examination system can promise that. What they are asking for is more modest and more important: our attention.

The students and families who have raised these questions are not asking for sympathy. They are asking to be taken seriously.

Attention, however, is not passive. It means we must listen to the students in our families and communities. It means listening before judging. It means engaging with evidence rather than rumours. It means encouraging peaceful democratic participation, even when we do not agree with every demand being made.

Some may choose to attend a gathering. Others may discuss these concerns at home, in classrooms, workplaces and among friends. Still others may simply decide to learn more before reaching a conclusion.

The form of participation matters less than the willingness to pay attention.

A generation of young people is asking whether the institutions that shape their futures deserve their trust. Before answering for them, we should first be willing to hear them.

Because accountability begins with attention. Let us not look away.

(The author has worked as an advisor to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. She recently completed a degree in law and has a keen interest in land-related laws. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the authors' own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)