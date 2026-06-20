NEET Protest: The Cry of A Generation Asking to Be Heard

Every generation inherits a set of institutions it did not build but is expected to trust.
Schools promise that effort will be rewarded. Universities promise that merit will matter. Recruitment examinations promise a fair opportunity to compete. Public infrastructure promises safety. Courts promise accountability when systems fail. Governments promise that public institutions will function fairly, transparently and in the public interest.
Modern societies function because citizens agree to place their faith in these promises.
What happens when that faith begins to erode among a generation for whom these institutions will determine their futures?
This is not an abstract question. It is lived daily by more than 2.3 million students who sat for NEET-UG 2024 alone. Millions more appear each year in recruitment examinations, school boards, civil services, state jobs examinations, that will determine what opportunities remain available to them. For these young people and their families, these tests are not merely assessments. They represent years of sacrifice of family finances organised around tuition, of evenings spent studying instead of playing, of parents' hope concentrated into a single day's performance
A student preparing for these examinations chooses to believe that effort matters. That studying harder will lead to better marks. That better marks will lead to better opportunities. That the system, whatever its flaws, will reward fairness.
This growing uncertainty is visible across large sections of India's student population.
A Shift in Belief
The evidence is substantial. In 2013, the Vyapam scandal in Madhya Pradesh revealed systematic corruption spanning medical admissions and government recruitment. In 2015, the AIPMT was cancelled after the Supreme Court found that the question paper had been circulated electronically across multiple states. In 2018, SSC examinations triggered nationwide protests following question paper leaks. That same year, CBSE was forced to reconduct examination papers after reports of leakage. In June 2024, UGC-NET was cancelled after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre indicated that examination integrity may have been compromised. In February 2024, the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment examination, which drew more than 48 lakh applicants, was cancelled following allegations of paper leakage.
These incidents are not merely administrative failures. They have huge implications for the aspirants and their families. Investigations, court proceedings and media reports have documented repeated examination irregularities, paper leaks, cancellations and recruitment controversies across multiple states over more than a decade.
This shift in belief is itself the story.
A student no longer assumes effort is enough. A parent no longer assumes years of sacrifice will be rewarded. A graduate no longer assumes that public institutions operate according to rules that are predictable and fair. Cheating in exams has found a new meaning.
These are not small changes. These are changes in how an entire generation of Indians have come to see their own futures and come to view public institutions, authority and fairness itself. A society in which citizens believe rules are arbitrary is very different from one in which citizens believe rules, however imperfectly, are applied fairly.
The consequences extend beyond students. Every society relies on institutions that citizens cannot personally verify. Parents cannot inspect examination systems. Citizens cannot audit recruitment processes. Patients cannot independently assess every hospital. Voters cannot personally investigate every public decision. Trust is what allows complex societies to function.
This is why the current moment deserves attention beyond those immediately affected. The issue is not only whether an examination was compromised. It is what repeated controversies are teaching young people about the institutions they are expected to inherit.
The Need for Accountability
I attended one of the gatherings that have emerged around examination integrity concerns. What struck me was the ordinariness of those who had shown up. Students carrying admit cards and score sheets. Parents who had travelled considerable distances. Teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and young professionals. Many appeared to be engaging in public action for the first time.
They demanded that institutions operated according to predictable rules; that failures would be investigated honestly; that corruption would be prosecuted; that reforms would be visible; and that public officials would speak candidly when systems broke down and accountability be set.
Instead, what many have experienced is the opposite: denials followed by admissions; assurances followed by fresh failures; a widening gap between official statements and lived experience. Whether one agrees that a particular resignation is warranted or that a particular examination should be cancelled is ultimately a matter of judgment. Reasonable people may disagree on these questions. But there is something that should not be controversial: the right of citizens to demand accountability when confidence in public institutions has been demonstrably shaken.
While the authorities have turned a deaf ear, aggrieved students and families turn towards us, fellow citizens, begging to be heard. They are not asking for certainty. No examination system can promise that. What they are asking for is more modest and more important: our attention.
The students and families who have raised these questions are not asking for sympathy. They are asking to be taken seriously.
Attention, however, is not passive. It means we must listen to the students in our families and communities. It means listening before judging. It means engaging with evidence rather than rumours. It means encouraging peaceful democratic participation, even when we do not agree with every demand being made.
Some may choose to attend a gathering. Others may discuss these concerns at home, in classrooms, workplaces and among friends. Still others may simply decide to learn more before reaching a conclusion.
The form of participation matters less than the willingness to pay attention.
A generation of young people is asking whether the institutions that shape their futures deserve their trust. Before answering for them, we should first be willing to hear them.
Because accountability begins with attention. Let us not look away.
(The author has worked as an advisor to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. She recently completed a degree in law and has a keen interest in land-related laws. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the authors' own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)