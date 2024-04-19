Maharashtra: Modi’s ‘Nakli’ Remark Doesn’t Rattle Uddhav or His Sena’s Progress

With the Prime Minister himself dubbing the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray as nakli (Fake), the jury is out on which of the organisations founded by Bal Thackeray over half a century ago is the real one and which one is the imposter.

The dig taken by Narendra Modi is more of a signal for his exasperation over dealing with the organisation led by Uddhav, which has refused to be marginalised despite being split and snatched of power in the premier state.

Retorting to Modi's comment recently, the Sena chief said that his party is anything unlike the PM's degree, thus, implying the latter to be the one which is in fact, 'fake'.