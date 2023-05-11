'If CM Has Any Morals Left, He'll Resign': Uddhav Thackeray on Shiv Sena Verdict

Stating that the Supreme Court has passed many adverse comments against Eknath Shinde faction, governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should resign if they have any morals left and they should face elections.

Supreme Court gave its judgment, on Thursday, 11 May, dealing with the batch of petitions filed by two warring factions of Shiv Sena last year. The five-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to order status quo ante in Maharashtra.

The Court also refused to adjudicate on the matter of disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who were the first ones to rebel against then party leader and CM Uddhav Thackeray. The Court pointed out that the speaker of the house is the right authority to take a decision on this matter.

The Court observed that since Uddhav Thackeray had resigned on his own, the then governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in calling Eknath Shinde to form the government at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the court had called the governor's action to call for a floor test "illegal."

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare wrote on her Facebook page, "Justice delayed is justice denied."

She further wrote, "The party president's resignation was in consonance with the political culture here. It was also correct on the grounds of judicial ethics. Whatever may be the observations of the court, the decision taken by the party president listening to his inner voice and conscience was correct yesterday and seems correct today to all of us even after the honourable court's comments."