After 12 Days of Silence, Modi Finally Called Iran. What Took So Long?

Not to condemn the US-Israeli bombing, because that is not mentioned in the Indian readout.

Not to call for a cessation of hostilities, though he did reiterate India’s “consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.”

His call was motivated by scenes across India when the country was suddenly hit by a shortage of LPG cylinders. Many of the demonstrations were a panic reaction, while the government’s own gauche handling of the issue created further problems. Essentially, he was seeking to obtain Iranian acquiescence for “unhindered transit of energy and goods” for India.

And sure enough, Iran responded with a measure of generosity and self-interest when its ambassador announced on Friday that, in the interests of Indian-Iranian friendship, it would permit Indian ships to transit the Hormuz Straits.

Almost immediately, an LPG tanker sailing to India came through without any incident, and another tanker was expected to pass through the straits thereafter.