Iran Prez Pezeshkian Apologises To Neighbouring Nations Attacked Amid Conflict

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly apologised to neighbouring countries for recent attacks originating from Iranian territory, stating that Iran holds no enmity towards its regional neighbours. He clarified that future military actions would only occur if attacks against Iran originated from those countries. The statement was delivered in a recorded address on state television as the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran continued to escalate across the region.
According to The Hindu, President Pezeshkian’s address included an explicit apology to neighbouring states and an assurance that Iran’s interim leadership council had approved a policy of non-aggression towards regional countries unless provoked by attacks originating from their soil.
As reported by The Indian Express, Pezeshkian attributed the recent strikes on Gulf Arab states to “miscommunication in the ranks” and confirmed that such actions would be halted. He also rejected United States President Donald Trump’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” calling it a “dream they should take to their grave.”
In a televised statement, Pezeshkian said, “I apologise … to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” and reiterated Iran’s commitment to international law and humanitarian principles as coverage revealed. He emphasised that Iran would not surrender and called for unity among the Iranian people.
As highlighted by The Guardian, Pezeshkian’s remarks followed waves of retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US forces, as well as ongoing Israeli and US airstrikes on Iranian territory. The interim leadership council’s decision was presented as a measure to prevent further escalation with neighbouring states.
“The Interim Leadership Council has approved that no attacks or missile strikes will be carried out against neighbouring countries, unless an attack against Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian stated.
Diplomatic efforts have intensified in response to the ongoing hostilities. Reporting indicated that US President Donald Trump has maintained a firm stance, demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender and suggesting that only after a change in Iranian leadership would the US consider economic support for Iran’s recovery.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, expressing condolences to Pezeshkian for civilian casualties and the deaths of Iranian leaders as analysis showed. Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position in favour of diplomatic solutions and the rejection of force in resolving Middle East conflicts.
Regional tensions have also affected civilian infrastructure, with Dubai International Airport temporarily suspending operations for safety reasons as updates confirmed. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have reported intercepting multiple drones and missiles, and have issued security alerts to their populations.
“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” the Dubai Media Office stated.
International observers, such as Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, have urged de-escalation and warned of the risks of a broader conflict, noting the impact on global trade and oil prices as further coverage revealed. The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic and military developments continuing to unfold across the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.