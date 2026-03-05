'Issues Can't Be Solved Through Conflict': PM Modi in Meet With Finnish Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb met in New Delhi on 5 March 2026, holding bilateral talks focused on strengthening strategic partnership, supporting reforms in global institutions, and addressing ongoing international conflicts. Both leaders emphasised the importance of rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy, agreeing that military conflict alone cannot resolve global issues. The summit also saw Finland reiterate its support for India’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.
According to Amar Ujala, President Alexander Stubb described India as a central player in the evolving global order and stated that a permanent seat for India at the UNSC is essential. Stubb highlighted the need for reforms in international institutions to reflect current geopolitical realities and praised India’s economic progress and pragmatic foreign policy.
As reported by The Indian Express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that India and Finland share a commitment to the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. Modi stated, “No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” and affirmed India’s continued support for peace efforts in both West Asia and Ukraine. He also called for urgent reforms in global institutions to address emerging challenges.
During the joint press conference, statements made by both leaders addressed the instability in regions such as West Asia and Ukraine. Modi emphasised that India and Europe are entering a “golden era” of relations, with growing cooperation in digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability. The leaders also discussed the recently signed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to enhance trade and technology ties between India and Finland.
“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the summit.
Midway through the summit, coverage revealed that the two countries agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, particularly in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and quantum computing. Modi noted that the India-EU free trade agreement would further strengthen investment and technology cooperation.
President Stubb, reflecting on his visit, shared his experiences of arriving in India during the Holi festival, describing the atmosphere as vibrant and noting significant changes in India since his last visit in 2013. He also praised India’s rapid economic growth and its increasing confidence on the world stage.
President Stubb stated, “India’s progress is like an economic miracle, and its foreign policy is practical and realistic. The world can learn from India.”
In the context of global security, further analysis showed that both leaders condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed on the necessity of international cooperation to maintain peace and stability. Modi also acknowledged Stubb’s personal achievements, including completing the Ironman triathlon, and drew parallels to the energy and determination needed for India-Finland collaboration in innovation and sustainable development.
At the end of the summit, statements confirmed that both countries are committed to exploring new opportunities in trade, technology, security, and innovation, reinforcing their shared democratic values and vision for global cooperation.
