Saksham Tate's Murder Takes 'Honour Killing' Beyond 'Upper-Lower' Caste Binary

The recent killing of Saksham Tate, a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth in Nanded, Maharashtra, for his relationship with Aanchal Mamidwar from an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, has triggered a wave of online reactions. Aanchal spoke out with remarkable courage, detailing the role her father and brother played in Saksham’s killing and the motivations behind it.

She underscored how they explicitly invoked his caste identity, his Buddhist religious affiliation, and his Ambedkarite political orientation as justification for their opposition to their relationship.

However, as is often the case after incidents of caste violence against Dalits, a number of the upper caste social media users spread rumours to invalidate the casteist nature of the violence by saying things like "both were SCs", or "the girl was ST", and many other such stories.

On the other hand, certain media platforms sensationalised the tragedy by focusing almost exclusively on Aanchal marrying Saksham’s corpse. Others felt a general sense of anger against lives being lost due to caste.