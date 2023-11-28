'We Felt Insulted': Caste Atrocities a Reality in Telangana but Parties Silent

The distance between the Ambedkar and Gandhi statues in Vattinagulapally village, located in Telangana's Rangareddy district, is hardly 500 metres – but for the Dalit families living here, it represents a world of difference.

On the evening of 6 September this year, a group of Dalit men and women were allegedly attacked by dominant caste residents of the village as they were trying to offer bonam (offering) to a newly installed bodrai (stone deity) near the said Gandhi statue, which falls under a neighbourhood dominated by Yadavs, Lodh Rajputs, and Reddys.

A bodrai is installed in villages across Telangana to ensure the prosperity of its people. The installation is collectively done by all the residents of the village in a three-day festival.