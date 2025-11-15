Bihar Verdict Raises an Existential Crisis for Tejashwi Yadav

The numbers tell a brutal story. The RJD has been reduced to just 25 seats, representing a strike rate of merely 17.5 percent and marking a catastrophic decline to one-third of its 2020 performance of 75 seats. This regression takes the party back to its 2010 levels, a nadir many thought would never be revisited. More alarmingly, the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) (and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) standalone is now more than double that of the RJD, fundamentally altering Bihar's political landscape.

For Tejashwi Yadav, who positioned himself as the captain of the MGB alliance, this defeat is particularly damaging. Leadership is often measured by results, and these results raise uncomfortable questions about his strategic acumen and electoral appeal.