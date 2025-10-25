Dalits in the Dark: What Diwali Means for Bihar's Dom Community

When we arrived in this neighborhood, we found that not a single diya (lamp) was burning in any house. The entire area, home to several families of the Dom community, was cloaked in darkness, even without electricity. This was not merely an isolated oversight; the residents confirmed they are in darkness even on the day of Purasi (Chhoti Diwali), with 20-30 houses spending their time without light. While the sounds of firecrackers echo nearby and other homes run more lights than usual as decorations for festivities, these humble residences stand silent and dim. This chilling dichotomy reveals the truth of this country: a place where huge sums are spent on celebrations and firecrackers, yet basic human dignity is denied to those living just yards away.