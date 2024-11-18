Maharashtra Polls: Within Convoluted Seat-sharing Deals, Two Things Stand Out

In the Lok Sabha elections, it was the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contested the most seats and in the state assembly elections, it was widely expected that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would get the highest number of seats. But given the Congress party’s inspired performance in June when it won 13 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested, the grand old party was able to argue its case more persuasively at the negotiating table and clinch the highest number of seats.

For the longest time, the Congress played the junior partner to the NCP (SCP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the tripartite alliance, so the Congress getting more seats than these two parties is a bit unexpected. Sharad Pawar as the brain and Uddhav Thackeray as the face - this has been a formula that has worked well for the MVA so far.