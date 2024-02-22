Farmers' Protests: The Constitutional Limits on the Government's Use of Force

The Indian Constitution’s Preamble and other articles establish India as a modern liberal democracy based on the idea of the rule of law and freedom for all. While citizens in modern liberal democracies enjoy a wide array of rights and freedoms, the right to use force is exclusively with the government. That is the basis of social contract theory.

The social contract, it is assumed, was entered into by people to protect all their other rights (property, equality, speech etc.) by giving up the right to use force. This is what, in political theory, finalised the transition from a state of nature (where each defended their own) to a modern state.

This is why regular citizens do not have the legal right to use force. Assault, battery, murder, rape, abduction, robbery, dacoity- they are all criminal offences. Let us look at a few examples of the government using force legally. The government has the right to kill via execution for certain criminal offences. It also has the right to take away property by force for instance in cases involving accumulation of illegal property. It can also use force to keep you in custody, while if a regular citizen did it, it would be a criminal offence.

In allowing the government to be the only user of force, there is an implicit trust that people repose in it.