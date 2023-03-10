J&K Fake Encounter: Army Court Martials Captain but Does That Provide Closure?

On 17 July 2020, a fierce gunfight erupted in the village of Amshipora in Shopian in South Kashmir. The 62 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a counter-insurgency unit of the Indian Army which was presiding over the operation said the encounter was launched following the receipt of information about the presence of militants.

As they approached the house where the militants were allegedly holed up, gunfire rang out from the militants’ side prompting the forces to retaliate, the Army said.

Three militants were killed subsequently, Army Brigadier Ajay Katoch said during a press conference the following day.

“The dead bodies of the terrorists along with arms and ammunition and IED material handed over to JK police,” he said, adding that the Amshipora encounter was likely to bring down further militant movement in the region.