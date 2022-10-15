ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Shopian District, Search Underway: J&K Police

This incident follows a spate of similar fatal attacks in recent months on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Shopian District, Search Underway: J&K Police
i

Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead was shot dead by suspected militants on Saturday, 15 October.

The firing took place at Shopian district’s Chowdhary Gund village.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir police said that Bhat was on his way to an orchard when he was shot. 

He was then immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The area has since been cordoned off and a search is underway, the police has said.
Also Read

J&K’s ‘Manufactured’ Democracy: Adding 'New' Voters, Redrawing Constituencies

J&K’s ‘Manufactured’ Democracy: Adding 'New' Voters, Redrawing Constituencies
ADVERTISEMENT

This incident follows a spate of similar fatal attacks in recent months on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

On 16 August, a man called Sunil Kumar was shot dead in Shopian. In May this year, protests erupted in the valley in the aftermath of the killing of a man called Rahul Bhat.

Also Read

BJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed To Probe Incident

BJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed To Probe Incident

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×