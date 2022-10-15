Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Shopian District, Search Underway: J&K Police
This incident follows a spate of similar fatal attacks in recent months on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.
Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead was shot dead by suspected militants on Saturday, 15 October.
The firing took place at Shopian district’s Chowdhary Gund village.
Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir police said that Bhat was on his way to an orchard when he was shot.
He was then immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The area has since been cordoned off and a search is underway, the police has said.
On 16 August, a man called Sunil Kumar was shot dead in Shopian. In May this year, protests erupted in the valley in the aftermath of the killing of a man called Rahul Bhat.
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Pandit
