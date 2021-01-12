Amshipora Encounter Case: Army Says No System of Cash Rewards

Contradicting the charge sheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir in the case, the Army on Monday, 11 January, denied all allegations against its captain over charges of an alleged fake encounter case in Amshipora. The case was said to be driven by a huge monetary reward of Rs 20 lakh for killing terrorists, according to PTI.

Srinagar-based Defence Spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told PTI that there was no system of cash rewards for its Army personnel in the line of duty or for any acts in combat situations.

He further clarified that the media reports doing rounds that the encounter case in Amshipora was driven by a Rs 20-lakh award for the killing of terrorists were false.