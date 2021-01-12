Amshipora Encounter Case: Army Says No System of Cash Rewards
In July last year, three youths who were dubbed as terrorists were killed in the alleged fake encounter.
Contradicting the charge sheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir in the case, the Army on Monday, 11 January, denied all allegations against its captain over charges of an alleged fake encounter case in Amshipora. The case was said to be driven by a huge monetary reward of Rs 20 lakh for killing terrorists, according to PTI.
Srinagar-based Defence Spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told PTI that there was no system of cash rewards for its Army personnel in the line of duty or for any acts in combat situations.
He further clarified that the media reports doing rounds that the encounter case in Amshipora was driven by a Rs 20-lakh award for the killing of terrorists were false.
He also said that the reports were not based on any conclusive facts and did not follow the processes internal to the Indian Army.
In July last year, three youths dubbed as terrorists were killed in the alleged fake encounter.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. The charge sheet that was filed on 26 December 2020 by the police before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian, mentioned that accused Captain Bhoopinder Singh and two other civilians – Tabash Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone – staged the encounter and purposefully destroyed evidence of the real crime committed by them, according to PTI.
Involved in a criminal conspiracy with an intention to grab the prize money of Rs 20 lakh, the accused have been projecting false information, the charge sheet stated.
A Court of Enquiry has been ordered by the Army in the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.