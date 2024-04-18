As Iran-Israel Proxy War Escalates Into a Conflict, What Can the World Expect?

Iran’s retaliatory strike against Israel last week was largely ineffective. The 300-odd mix of ballistic/cruise missiles and drones were intercepted by the anti-missile defence systems like Israel’s Iron Dome with Israel’s allies, the US, UK, France, and Jordan chipping in to intercept with their military assets stationed in the region and intelligence.

Only one serious casualty was reported – a child who was hit by shrapnel. Israel’s multi-layered missile defence systems are formidable but the interception of over 99% of the missiles and drones could not have been achieved without American kinetic military assistance. Israel claimed that its Nevatim and Ramon Air Force bases were hit but did not disrupt operational activities.