Fact-Check: Animated Video Falsely Linked to Recent Iran-Israel Conflict

This video was uploaded in 2021, and shows a compilation of animated clips.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
A short clip of several red flares being fired in the sky is being shared as Iran's recent attack on Israel.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 22.4 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video was first uploaded in 2021 and is an animation to 'depict' the second World War. It is not related to the ongoing aggressions between Iran and Israel.

How did we find out?: We broke down the video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension and ran a Google reverse image search on them.

  • The reverse image search results led us to a video similar to the viral clip, uploaded by one Borisao Blois in 2021.

  • We compared both clips and found similarities.

Here is a comparison between two frames of both the clips. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The YouTube video was uploaded with the title, "Do you want to know how it felt to be in the Second World War? This is for you"

  • In its description, the channel noted that it was a 'tiny compilation' of their animations belonging to the Second World War.

Here is a closer look of the description section of the video. 

The page has been translated from Spanish to English.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot) 

  • We checked the creator's YouTube profile which noted that the person was interested in making stories with the 'weapon of animation.'

  • We have contacted the creator for more details, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: The video is being falsely linked to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

