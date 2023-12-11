Jawaharlal Nehru Wanted Kashmir. Sardar Patel Cared More for Hyderabad

In the wake of the formation of the new government and the Partition of India in the late 1940s, both Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel were eager to integrate most princely states into the union government.

Patel, however, took a keen interest in Hyderabad.

During the early phase of government formation, Nehru and Patel had opposing viewpoints when it came to the Muslim question. These personal and ideological disparities impacted their debates and decisions on what to do with the princely states.