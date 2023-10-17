Yes, America Really Does Need a Statue of Equality Featuring Babasaheb Ambedkar

Contrary to some assumptions, I discovered during my school days itself, that caste discrimination is pervasive even among Sikhs, despite the fact that our Gurus strongly preached against it. It’s nearly impossible for a non-Jat Sikh to become a chief minister of Punjab. Jat Sikhs are the dominant caste. Even Punjabi pop songs that don’t mention or allude to the idea of being a ‘Jat’ are rare.

A morning from 1982 is unforgettable for me.

I was a seventh-grade student at one of India’s finest boarding schools in Nabha, Punjab. I was visiting my uncle who owned farmland nearby, and was with my older cousin who was operating a tube well to water their paddy fields. My cousin signaled to a young Dalit girl who was working in the fields. She came over to us. Next, as if the two had rehearsed this scene several times before, they silently entered the bricked enclosure that sheltered the mechanism of the tube well.

“Keep looking …no one should come to this side …for ten minutes,” my cousin told me while pushing the wooden planks of the room door shut.