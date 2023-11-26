Constitution Day: Politicians Are 'Buying' Votes and It’s Costing Us a Fortune

Freebies are hard to control because they are hard to define. One man’s freebie can be another man’s welfare. All political parties and governments claim that their promised benefits are essential for the poor, the underprivileged, the women and children, and so on.

True, some of their promises can really be beneficial to society. It is impossible to conclude what constitutes a waste of taxpayer money based on a predefined set of criteria. And a program that seems beneficial today can become harmful tomorrow, and vice versa.

This problem occurs throughout the world. In all democracies, one faction is more left-leaning and wants to offer more welfare, while another is conservative and wants a reduced role of the government. One side wants more government spending and the other prioritises lower taxes. These fights are taken to the electorate, and the winners pursue their own programs.