Trump 2.0 and India's Economic Interests

There was a perceptible shift in Latino and Black voters in favour of Trump, which made all the difference in his victory. His ‘dovish’ remark to let immigrants come in legally in his first address after the re-election underlines the likelihood of a hugely less strident policy for making American manufacturing great again for blue-collar workers who had lost jobs.

There are other factors as well. Trump may hate China but he has a soft corner for Putin, and the China-Russia economic relationship has broadened and deepened massively in the last four years. In view of all this, it seems quite certain that, while there might still be a lot of sound and fury, there may not be any drastic actions on the tariffs front.