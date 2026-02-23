To Win in the Kingdom of AI, India Must Stop Celebrating Data Centres

Cut to the phenomenal noughties. Desktops abdicated to the mobile internet. Now the multi-media gadget in your hand connected you to billions of other human beings via text, sound, and video. It was an astonishing technological leap from the “lonely drudge” of the Desktop.

Suddenly, the social media networks took wings. Google/YouTube, Facebook/Instagram, and Twitter began amassing millions of followers. The coup de grace was delivered by Apple’s iPhone—amplified by cheaper clones from Korea and China. Millions rapidly scaled up to billions of followers.

These platforms took over our lives. Twitter allowed you to tag the Prime Minister. On YouTube, you could upload the video of a cockroach in your airline meal, and the ambushed management would be at your feet. Your familial bonhomie moved from the annual vacation week to daily chatter and pictures on Facebook/Instagram.