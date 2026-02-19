OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs’ Awkward Moment at India AI Summit

As reported by Hindustan Times, the incident followed the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, where several global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai and Alexandr Wang, joined the stage for a group photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the hands of the CEOs on either side, but Altman and Amodei, standing next to each other, opted to raise their fists instead of holding hands, which was quickly noticed and discussed online.