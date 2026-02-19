OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs’ Awkward Moment at India AI Summit

At the India AI Summit in New Delhi, an awkward moment unfolded when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, both leading figures in artificial intelligence, declined to hold hands for a group photograph on stage. The incident occurred during a photo session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other technology leaders, drawing immediate attention from attendees and online audiences.
According to Hindustan Times, the refusal by Dario Amodei and Sam Altman to join hands became a trending topic on social media, with “Dario Amodei” surging in Google search queries across India. The moment was widely discussed, with many referencing the visible tension between the two CEOs, who lead rival AI firms.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the incident followed the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, where several global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai and Alexandr Wang, joined the stage for a group photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the hands of the CEOs on either side, but Altman and Amodei, standing next to each other, opted to raise their fists instead of holding hands, which was quickly noticed and discussed online.
Coverage revealed that the awkwardness was not entirely unexpected, given the professional history between the two. Dario Amodei previously served as Vice President of Research at OpenAI before leaving in 2021 due to differences with Sam Altman, later co-founding Anthropic. Their companies now represent distinct approaches to AI development, with OpenAI focusing on rapid deployment and Anthropic emphasizing safety and alignment.
Their rivalry has been further highlighted by recent expansions in India. Reporting indicated that Anthropic opened an office in Bengaluru, followed by OpenAI’s announcement of new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, underscoring the competitive landscape between the two firms in the Indian market.
“You needed something in addition to just scaling the models up, which is alignment or safety. You don't tell the models what their values are just by pouring more compute into them,” Dario Amodei said in a previous interview, as referenced in the coverage.
In addition to the on-stage incident, Analysis showed that both CEOs addressed the summit on the transformative potential and risks of AI. Dario Amodei emphasized India’s central role in addressing challenges related to AI’s autonomous behavior, potential misuse, and economic impact, while Sam Altman highlighted India’s leadership in AI adoption and talent development.
The summit also featured discussions on responsible AI governance and collaboration with Indian enterprises. Statements confirmed that Anthropic intends to work with India on testing and evaluating AI models for safety and security, reflecting the growing importance of the Indian market for global AI leaders.
OpenAI’s expansion in India was further detailed as details emerged, with the company aiming to support local AI development, training, and enterprise solutions. The timing of these announcements coincided with the summit, reinforcing the significance of India in the global AI ecosystem.
“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” Sam Altman stated regarding OpenAI’s India strategy.
While the awkward moment between Sam Altman and Dario Amodei drew widespread attention, the summit also highlighted the broader context of AI leadership, collaboration, and competition, with both CEOs outlining their visions for the future of artificial intelligence in India and beyond at the event’s conclusion.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.