The Great AI Paradox: Everyone Says It’s a Bubble, No One’s Slowing Down

The concerns are mounting from multiple fronts. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned at the same Italian Tech Week that AI's rapid acceleration is driving capital formation that could push valuations beyond sustainable fundamentals, while Solomon noted that "there will be a lot of capital that was deployed that didn't deliver returns" and emphasised "it's not different this time".

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon described himself as "far more worried than others" about an AI-driven market boom that could mirror the dot-com crash. Morgan Stanley's top analyst Lisa Shalett expressed being "very concerned" about AI's grip on markets, noting the prominence of private equity and debt capital "tends to produce bubbles, because it may be unspoken-for capacity".

The numbers justify their alarm. Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion on AI data centers this fiscal year, while Meta projects up to $72 billion in AI infrastructure investments. Just five AI hyperscalers are projected to spend over $1 trillion collectively by 2027. The concentration is staggering: AI companies have accounted for 75 percent of S&P 500 gains, 80 percent of profits, and a shocking 90 percent of capital expenditures.