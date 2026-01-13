TCS Workforce Shrinks By 11,151 In Q3 FY26 Results; CEO Reiterates AI Push

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a reduction of 11,151 employees in its workforce at the end of the third quarter of FY26, bringing the total headcount to 5,82,163.

The company’s net profit for the quarter fell by 13.92 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,657 crore, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 67,087 crore, marking a 4.87 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

The decline in net profit was attributed to restructuring expenses and a one-time impact from the implementation of new labour codes.