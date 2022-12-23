From 'Zanjeer' To 'Kuttey': The Evolution of Multi-Starrer Bollywood Films
'Kuttey' is all set to release on 13 January 2023.
Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey is a black comedy film that boasts a star-studded cast. Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sen will be part of what seems to be a hilarious film. And Bollywood, in recent times, has come up with many such multi-starrer projects. But it wasn’t always like this.
Over the years, there has been a steady stream of ensemble films. Some of the major ones are perhaps by Sooraj Barjatiya. From Hum Saath Saath Hai to Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! – these Barjatiya classics bolster the idea of the utopian Indian family in Hindi cinema. It’s complete with melodrama, music and melancholy but never dares to stray towards the dysfunctionality that is intrinsic to any family.
Ensemble films are indispensable in Bollywood’s film history and for that matter, the future. We have seen the transition - from single-hero lead films in 70s and 80s to multi-starrer spectacles.
Star Power v/s The Relatable Actor
Earlier this year, film producer and director Karan Johar argued that the era of stardom is over. He had said in an interview, “The magnetism, the aura, the mystery, I don’t think this generation has it.” He was comparing the current generation of actors to the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. And in all likelihood, his estimates stand true.
Mostly because Bollywood has primarily been star-driven. The ‘actor’ has always taken a backseat to the spectacle, where the hero takes centre stage. And although these conventions were able to stand the test of time with actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking on the mantle of their predecessors, the younger crop of actors are simply too “accessible” as Johar says, through social media or the eagle eyed paparazzi to hold that kind of star-power despite being relatable.
But Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are performers who bring in their own charm to the industry. Their films are plot-driven - the story is the king.
The scripts are written for an actor, who is part of the film, he isn't always a central figure. For instance, in the 2018 Badhaai Ho Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are as crucial as Khurrana - they are in the same playing field. Khurrana's character Nakul isn't likeable at times and therein the difference between the star-driven film and plot-driven cinema. The audience goes for the star in one and the plot for the other.
Where in one case, the script is written to tell a fleshed -out story the other is written to celebrate a spetacle driven by a star.
Star-Driven Films
Zanjeer was one of the first films that epitomised “The Angry Young Man” and arguably the single-hero film. Amitabh Bachchan shouldered the film after five other prominent actors refused the role. And it went on to create history. A man who is both part of the system and yet not – he dares to take the law into his own hands, exemplifying the heroism of the common man.
But it was Sholay that completely changed the Bollywood ball game. A curry western, according to western critics, it follows the story of two friends, who would stop at nothing to uphold their values. The film won the heart of millions and the movie ran uninterruptedly for 286 weeks in Bombay's Minerva theatre. But it wasn't a multi-starrer film, it was lead by two heroes, a common practice during that time.
Ushering In A New Era
The Indian Government, in May 1998, announced that it would grant Bollywood the right to finance its films through foreign funding, bank loans and commercial investment. In this case, Indian filmmakers would no longer seek money from the government or resort to money laundering. Along with this economic restructuring, Bollywood was also slowly shifting its brand of filmmaking.
Kabhie Kushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein and Kal Ho Naa Ho were rebranding the 70s Bollywood giving it a more modern makeover. The “NRI” films brought with them their exotic euro-centric locations, modern yet traditional ideals – forever on the cusp of change but never quite and ensemble casts.
Although Shah Rukh Khan’s star power was only developing during the 1990s, it was never diminished by the other cast members, particularly in Karan Johar's films. The films positioned him at the centre and he knew it. It’s as if, Johar’s films were offering a glimpse into the western world, but keeping in tune with the Barjatiya’s joint family values helmed by Khan’s magnetic screen presence.
Character Driven Stories
However, the game-changer came with Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. A coming-of-age narrative about three friends, who find themselves in different junctures in life and manage to find a way back to each other, despite differences. It was perhaps, a story, that modelled itself on the characters, rather than banking itself on star power. Although Aamir Khan was a big-name, his school of acting always gave precedence to the story, and in Akhtar’s directorial debut his value system remained intact.
Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Dhadak Ne Do also delved deep into the nuances of the characters, rather than solely depending on Hrithik Roshan’s ability to bring in the audience. Both movies went on to do well at the box-office. But all these films belong to a specific genre.
It was only Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara (2006) that stands out. It was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, and managed to do moderate business at the box-office with an ensemble cast.
With the advancement of OTT platforms, films like Monica O’, My Darling are now taking the centre stage with a stellar cast of diverse actors. Perhaps it’s because of the sheer amount of content available that actors have now become more important than the star. Or maybe, it's because the actors lack the "magnetism", like Johar noted to become a star.
Javed Akhtar quite aptly said, “The (Bollywood) films certainly do reflect what is happening in society. But they reflect the desires, the hopes, values, and traditions. They are not a real reflection but the dreams of a society.” From the curry westerns to the deluge of good content available on the internet – Bollywood has always reflected the hopes of the audience. It could be through the scenic locations of Switzerland or the rowdy heroes of masala flicks. With Shah Rukh’s Pathaan releasing in January, only time will tell how the hero-led films have fared in comparison to a multi-starrer Kuttey. But perhaps, in the end, it's important to note that there is space for both.
