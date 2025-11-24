Beyond the He-Man: The Tender, Unforgettable Dharmendra

To know Dharmendra Kewal Krishna Deol (born 8 December 1935)—mononymously famous as Dharmendra—closely has been the purest takeaway from my career in journalism. None of those mandatory quid pro quos here.

Circa 1976, when I was a raw trainee at the Times of India, I called him in his make-up room at Nataraj Studio for an interview. He had paused, asking, “But why me, bache? You sound too young,” before conceding, “Okay, come over to the studio today if you can. I can’t refuse a newcomer, the way I used to be refused. It hurts.”

Our conversation was one-sided, mostly me gushing that I was his fan-boy. He gave me a hug and smiled indulgently, saying, “Prove that by staying in touch.”