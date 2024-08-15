I-Day Speech: Modi Remained True to His Persona as if a Coalition Doesn't Exist

For the record books, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial public address on Thursday was his eleventh Independence Day speech. But as far as realpolitik goes, this was the first he delivered at the head of a government which is a coalition not just in name, as the previous two were.

But, the speech did not mirror this changed political reality. There was little variation in tone and tenor. The address did not reflect a Prime Minister who no longer commands a parliamentary majority of his own and is instead dependent on coalition partners, whose ideological orientation, political objectives, and policies, are certainly not copycat versions of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP).