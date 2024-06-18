Why Modi 3.0 Will Have Internal Rivalries, Caste Divides and Coalition Worries

It is widely believed that the Indian National Congress under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi won the general elections with a landslide majority (to control about 80 percent of the Lok Sabha in 1984), thanks to the covert support provided by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), considered the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is almost unthinkable in the current political situation in India, but the events of last week did remind one of this.

The RSS, whose leadership is often seen as a soft-spoken cabal of hardline Hindu nationalists, has an idealistic side that is often ignored in the outbursts of its everyday cadres and its extended arm, the BJP, whose activists target the Congress and its ideology regularly in every conceivable shape, size, and form. But the other side of the RSS is its shared interest in national unity and the capacity of its activists and leaders to put in time and effort in a self-effacing manner.