Arunachal Integral Part of India, Condemn Chinese Military Aggression: US Senate

Following one of the largest clashes between India and China along the Line of Actual Control, in the Eastern Sector, since 2017, the resolution reaffirms that the US recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary separating the People’s Republic of China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Moreover, the resolution also pushes back against the PRC’s claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory, a part of its aggressive expansion policies.

Merkley also said that the US values “supporting freedom and a rules-based order” and must remain at the forefront of their geo-political actions around the world, “especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision.”

The resolution comes when US-India bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation continue to strengthen in several areas like defence, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties, especially through groups like the Quad, the East Asia Summit and ASEAN.

"This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India-not the People's Republic of China-and commits the US to deepening support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors," he added, news agency PTI reported.