Hope SC's Relief for Teesta Sends Message to Trial and High Courts: Sanjay Hegde

Denial of bail by a court over a weekend ensures that the accused remains in jail till at least the next Monday when an appellate court can consider the case. However, in these days of electronic filing, Teesta’s lawyers must be complimented on immediately filing an appeal to the SC, even without securing a copy of the HC order which denied bail.

The matter was first heard by a two-judge bench. And while the presiding judge seemed inclined to grant bail till the copy of the order was available, so that the matter could be fully heard, the other judge did not appear inclined to grant bail on an emergency basis.

It required the CJI to constitute a three-judge bench, and the three judges had to urgently rush from a social function they were attending.

The three judges brought to the Solicitor General the same question that the presiding judge among the two judges put forth – when she had already been granted interim bail by the SC earlier, what was the tearing hurry to deny her interim bail that she needed to appeal to the SC?

Some of the observations by the three-judge bench were particularly strong and appear to express some discomfort with what the SC had done earlier in its earlier judgment that placed a target on Teesta. The bench has, for the moment, done what the single judge of the Gujarat HC ought to have done even after he denied a regular bail to Teesta.

The single judge of the HC could very well have given her adequate time to appeal. He did not do so, thus requiring the attention of five judges of the SC, in addition to the CJI, whose orders would have been sought time and again by the registry of the SC.