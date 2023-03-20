What 'Conman' Kiran Patel's Near-LoC Breach Reveals About J&K's Security Crisis

The nature of his engagement with the officialdom in Kashmir is now subject to elaborate high-level inquiry. There are reports that Patel visited several districts of the Valley where he was courted by senior officials of the administration. At least three deputy magistrates have met him. In Budgam, Patel was accompanied by a tehsildar rank officer during one of his 'field visits'.

While touring Nishat, the site of a famed Mughal garden in Srinagar, Patel was also joined by the media in-charge of the BJP’s Kashmir unit. On Friday, a district commissioner and a senior SP were questioned by the investigators regarding the conman and his activities.

The social media space was awash with sarcastic posts taking a swipe at the J&K administration for having been conned by an alleged BJP man.

“Apparently, four deputy commissioners from Kashmir have met 'Shri Additional Director in the PMO'. One meeting was facilitated by a photojournalist working at the largest newspaper in the Valley,” tweeted Shahid Tantray, a Kashmiri multimedia journalist. “The question remains, what did these district commissioners discuss with him.”

Speaking to The Quint, police sources in J&K described the process of providing security to Central government officials as “complex”.

“It starts with an official communication from the Central government to the respective state or union territory government. Then, the security wing conducts a thorough analysis of the potential threats to the official and determines the appropriate security category,” the source said.

“However, the key question that arises is who sent the official communication to the government, and who provided the security for the official. Was this protocol bypassed or followed?”

