Will We Ever Have Another Sam Bahadur?

Soldiers of Sam Bahadur’s generation birthed, nurtured, and personified the ‘Idea of India’, as India for them was first and foremost an audacious ‘idea’ not centered at privileging any tribe or even majority, but the entirety. The likes of Sam Bahadur didn’t judge anymore more or less favourably owing to their religion, region, ethnicity or any other beliefs but on their character and hearts, as they openly celebrated diversity and took pride in assumed identities e.g., Sam Bahadur the Parsi, born and brought up in Punjab and died in Tamil Nadu, was gladiatorlike in wearing his ‘Gorkhaness’, and felt the same in his bones.

They celebrated differences. They challenged each other’s professional judgements but never their motives. They were wise enough to understand the politics of the corridors of power but even wiser to never behoove partisan preferences. They were not ignorant of ‘Delhi’ or of babudom, the perennial spokes in the wheel. They knew that the sacred fight for that noble idea called India, was not reserved for the few, but on the contrary demanded of each, as per their own callings, without fear or favour. Today, selectivity is more gratifying than total inclusivity.

The movie has scenes of Sam Bahadur fiercely protective and vocal about the institutional concerns and defends the same from politicos and bureaucrats, who could/did (always have had), vested agendas. Importantly, he reassures them of his limited agenda that does not seek to undo the civilian control over the military or extend opinions beyond his pay band.